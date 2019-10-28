



An act of vengeance. Marilyn Monroe allegedly attacked her lover Bobby Kennedy with a knife just hours before she died. The shocking confrontation is believed to have been recorded by the FBI and CIA, who had allegedly wiretapped the actress’ home.

Episode 11 of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast revealed details of the Hollywood icon’s last encounter. The Some Like It Hot star was upset with the former U.S. attorney general, who refused to continue their affair in an effort to save his marriage. She was found dead in her Brentwood, California, home less than 24 hours later.

“They started arguing and it escalated. Marilyn grabbed a knife that was on the table because she had some food out. She lunged at Bobby and cut his hand,” alleged Marilyn Monroe The Last Diary author Fabulous Gabriel in the episode.

During the argument between the former lovers, Peter Lawford, who was married to Patricia Kennedy, could be heard attempting to calm Monroe down.

“Lawford’s voice was heard, ordering Marilyn to drop the knife, there was a scuffle and apparently one of them — either Bobby or Lawford — wrestled the knife away from her,” biographer Danforth Prince said on the Monday, October 28, episode.

Monroe was found dead in her home on August 4, 1962, just one day after the alleged altercation, from an apparent barbiturate overdose. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled that the actress died by suicide based on the amount of drugs she had ingested.

Though Monroe suffered from mental illness and substance abuse prior to her passing, the legendary film star had a prolific career as an actress, model and singer. Her films include Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Seven Year Itch and others. Additionally, the “Bye Bye Baby” songstress was one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1950s and early 1960s.

