



Marilyn Monroe was allegedly placed in a mental health facility against her will, a new episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast claimed.

Episode 7 of the podcast details the late Hollywood icon’s apparent downward spiral brought on by depression and her increasing reliance on prescription drugs, experts claimed.

“I think that her pill take upped in those final months, but it wasn’t new to her,” entertainment journalist Charles Casillo claimed. “By then, she had such a high resistance.”

According to Casillo, Monroe’s friends became “alarmed’ following her 1961 divorce from Arthur Miller as she allegedly entered into “one of the deepest, darkest depressions” of her life. The podcast’s narrator then claimed that Monroe was “committed” to a facility for her unstable health issues.

Biographer Danforth Prince, meanwhile, claimed the actress’s visit involved “electroshock.” Monroe then begged her ex-husband, Joe DiMaggio, to help her get out.

“He got her out of there. He got her out the next day,” Casillo explained.

In the final year of her life, Monroe showed up to the set of Something’s Got To Give “less and less.” She allegedly cracked under the pressure while maintaining her Hollywood image and was released from the project. However, the troubled actress saved her career by giving defiant interviews to major outlets like Vogue and Cosmopolitan, the narrator claimed.

In her final weeks, Monroe secured a new contract with 20th Century Fox to move along with the film. “Other than all that other stuff, she was in her happiest moods in the last weeks of her life,” author Fabulous Gabriel said. She later died on August 5, 1962.

For more details about Monroe’s last days, tune into new episodes of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” each week. The series was developed by the creators of the Natalie Wood podcast, “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie.”

“The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.

