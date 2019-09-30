



Marilyn Monroe was drugged and sexually assaulted by powerful men during the final weekend of her life, a brand-new episode of “The Killing Of Marilyn Monroe” podcast claims.

The seventh installment of the series about the late actress’ tumultuous life and career revealed the horrifying situation Monroe faced on July 28 and 29, 1962. The incident occurred just one week shy of her sudden death.

The podcast’s narrator alleged that Monroe’s ex, Frank Sinatra, set up the starlet by inviting her to his Cal Neva Lodge resort in Lake Tahoe, California to “discuss a movie project.” However, Sinatra’s real intentions were driven by mob boss Sam Giancana, who ordered the singer to invite the Kennedys in an effort to catch Monroe in the act of having an affair with President John F. Kennedy and his brother, Bobby Kennedy.

Monroe was unaware that her room was “wired” with cameras and a party would be thrown that placed her in grave danger, the podcast claimed.

“Marilyn was in a mess and she was drinking a lot and taking a lot of pills,” Charles Casillo, an entertainment journalist, claimed on the episode.

“Marilyn Monroe was afraid for her life. It was a situation where it got out of hand,” author Fabulous Gabriel added. “Marilyn Monroe was taken advantage of. She was drugged. They had a wild party up there.”

Monroe’s affairs with President JFK and Bobby Kennedy made her a pawn in the mob’s plot to blackmail the powerful political family. She had previously been wiretapped by the FBI and CIA over her secrets about the Kennedy brothers, the podcast revealed in an earlier episode.

The terrifying weekend left Monroe in pieces. Private investigator Becky Altringer claimed the Hollywood icon was “at that point, tired of being used.”

Monroe was found dead in her home days later on August 5, 1962. Despite many close to her knowing she often contemplated suicide, others believe she was murdered.

Upcoming episodes of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” investigate the actress’ secret life in never-before-heard detail. The series documents her career, marriages, affairs and more.

From the creators of Natalie Wood podcast “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie,” the Monroe podcast drops a new episode every week. To listen to episode seven, download and stream everywhere podcasts are available.

