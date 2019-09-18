



Those close to Marilyn Monroe in the early 1960s claim she was head over heels in love with President John F. Kennedy during their affair, but the latest episode of “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” podcast reveals how the actress’ scandalous romps with the politician led to the FBI and CIA’s infiltration into her personal life.

Episode 5 of the 12-part series unmasks the great lengths America’s most-sought-after actress took to win over JFK’s attention. “It took on a very, very deep significance to her. It wasn’t just a fling or a love affair, or, ‘Let’s explore this to see where it goes,’” entertainment journalist Charles Casillo claimed in episode 5. “It was more, like, you have to love me.”

Casillo also claimed that JFK would later use his need for a “squeaky-clean image” as an excuse to pass Monroe off to his brother and attorney general at the time, Bobby Kennedy. However, both of the Kennedys — who were married at the time — ultimately pushed her aside.

“These were political animals. They couldn’t fall for her! So when they started distancing themselves from her, she was really, really lost,” Casillo said.

The blonde bombshell, however, didn’t take “no” for an answer and ultimately left a scathing voicemail to the U.S. Department of Justice threatening to tell all. Hollywood historian Bill Birnes revealed explosive details of Monroe’s phone call that the U.S. government agencies tampered with.

“‘If you don’t return my phone call,’ she says, ‘I’m going to go public with these affairs!’” Birnes claimed Monroe shouted over the phone. “Unbeknownst to Marilyn Monroe, both the CIA and FBI had taped her phone. She was wiretapped. Both agencies had recordings of Marilyn’s threat to Bobby Kennedy.”

Monroe had several other trysts with high-profile men, including singer Frank Sinatra. And despite reaching the peak of her career, “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” revealed the actress suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts. This, in fact, caused Sinatra to abstain from marrying her.

Actor Gianni Russo claimed to have witnessed the actress’ abuse of drugs and alcohol reach “alarming levels” after her fling with Sinatra introduced her to the country’s most powerful mob bosses.

Biographer Danforth Prince concluded that Monroe’s attraction to high-profile men was no coincidence. The troubled actress’ involvement with the mob, Sinatra and the Kennedys led to the FBI and CIA’s interest in following her every move.

“She got involved with the Kennedys. Who hated the Kennedys? Sam Giancana hated the Kennedys. So, by getting to Marilyn, it was an open door to anyone who wanted to punish the Kennedys,” Prince claimed.

From the same creators of “Fatal Voyage Presents Diana: Case Solved,” “The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” is a 12-part podcast series that investigates the actress’ secret life in never-before-heard detail. The series documents the late actress’ career, marriages, affairs and more.

“The Killing of Marilyn Monroe” can be downloaded and streamed everywhere podcasts are available.

