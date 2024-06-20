Country music star Mark Chesnutt is in recovery after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

“Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16,” a post on Wednesday, June 19, read on Chesnutt’s Instagram. “Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery.”

The statement also noted that Chesnutt will be canceling his show dates for recuperation time. “Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery,” the statement concluded.

The post also included a message from Chesnutt. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows,” he wrote. “I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Chesnutt — known for songs including “Blame It On Texas” and “Brother Jukebox” — was set to take the stage on Friday, June 21, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was also gearing up to perform at Dauphin’s Countryfest 2024 in Canada on June 30.

“Dauphin’s Countryfest is extremely saddened to hear the news that we won’t have Mark Chesnutt grace our stage this summer. We continue to send healing vibes to Mark and his family during his recovery,” the festival wrote in an Instagram statement on Wednesday, adding that they are working to add another act to their lineup.

Chesnutt’s health scare came months after the country singer revealed he had been experiencing “extreme health issues.”

“To my family, friends, fans and the country music community,” he began in a November Instagram post. “Many of you who know me well, know that I have been struggling with a battle that I’ve fought to overcome for many years on my own. Now after some extreme health issues I’ve recently experienced the time has come. The fight is over.”

He continued, “I’ve made the decision, to take the time to get healthy. I’ll be coming off the road for the next couple of months to concentrate on getting well…..to take care of me, my family and so that I can get back out on the road, to give back to ALL of you, who have shown me unconditional support, care and love throughout my entire career.”

Chesnutt concluded that he appreciates his fans’ “heartfelt understanding in my commitment, and your sensitivity to my decision, and the privacy to allow me this time.”

“I’ll see you when I return to the road in February,” he concluded. “Be good to one another. Stay well. God Bless.”