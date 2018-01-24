Mark E. Smith Dead: The Fall Lead Singer Dies at 60

The lead singer of the English post-punk band The Fall, Mark E. Smith, died on Wednesday, January 24. He was 60.

The Fall’s manager Pam Van Damned released a statement to announce Smith’s passing via Cherry Red Records.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home,” the statement reads. “A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days. In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.”

The late singer formed The Fall in 1976 with original members Martin Bramah, Una Baines and Tony Friel. Smith was the only founding member to stick with the group and released more than 30 albums with the band.

Smith’s former bandmate Marc Riley, who was in The Fall from 1978 to 1983, spoke about his passing on BBC 6 Music.

“[Smith] taught me a lot about life and he taught me a lot about music,” Riley said on Wednesday. The news broke when he was on air. “Aged 16 he really did teach me so much … The Fall were my favorite band when I joined and they were still my favorite band when I got kicked out.”

Smith’s ex-wife Brix Smith Start took to Twitter to react to the news. ”I’m taking the news in right now. I will put a statement out tomorrow. I hope you will all understand. Thank you for your lovely messages, they mean a lot. I love you, Brix,” she captioned a photo of with Smith.

Smith was also married to Saffron Prior from 1991 to 1995. He is survived by wife Elenor Smith. The pair tied the knot in 2001.

