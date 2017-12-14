Pucker up! Mark Hamill revealed that he and the late Carrie Fisher had the hots for one another while filming the first Star Wars movie, which premiered in 1977.

“Carrie and I were attracted to one another, but I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea [to get involved with someone on set],” Hamill, 66, told The Guardian in a profile published on Thursday, December 14. “But Carrie and I found pretexts.”

The actor then shared an intimate memory of himself locking lips with Fisher. “I remember one time — I’m sure alcohol was involved — we were talking about kissing techniques,” Hamill recalled. ‘Well I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.’ And she said, ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know we’re making out like teenagers!”

“We were all over each other,” Hamill boasted. “But the one thing that drew Carrie and me back from the precipice was we kind of became aware of what we were doing and just burst out laughing. Which was unfortunate for me because the rocket launch sequence had been initiated.”

As previously reported, Fisher died at the age of 60 in December 2016, four days after suffering cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles. “It’s devastating and I still haven’t come to terms with it,” Hamill told The Guardian of his former costar’s passing. “Gosh darn it, I still think of her in the present tense, you know?”

Meanwhile, in her memoir published one month before her tragic passing, Fisher detailed a three-month affair she also had with costar Harrison Ford.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2016, Fisher opened up about the relationship and said she was not in love with Ford. “I was in infatuation, probably,” she clarified. “Infatuation. Love is more mature.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!