Mark Salling was lonesome before he was found dead from an apparent suicide on Tuesday, January 30, the Glee alum’s former friend tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He was in a dark place. He was very lonely. He was very depressed,” the pal says. “He was going to prison soon. Whoever was in his life pretty much cut him off.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that officers responded to a death investigation near the 35-year-old actor’s home in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles at 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday. He had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in December to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

“After the scandal, a lot of people cut him out. There were certain people he would talk to here and there but he lost all his true friendships,” the friend tells Us. “He moved away from Los Angeles after the news broke because he wanted to just get out.”

The people who were once close to Salling are shocked by the news of his death. “There’s really no words in this sort of situation,” the pal says. “His closest friends are just in shock — from everything over the past couple of years.”

The actor was best known for his role as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on Glee from 2009 to 2015.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

