Mark Wahlberg and His Wife Heat Up The Holidays In Barbados (Radar Online)

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Share Sexy Christmas Photos (Star Magazine)

Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas Movie? We Try to Settle the Debate (Men’s Journal)

Kailyn Lowry’s Cutest Moments With Her Sons In 2018 (OK! Magazine)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!