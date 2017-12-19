No shirt, no problem! Mark Wahlberg went shirtless for his family holiday card, which he shared on Tuesday, December 19, via Twitter.

The Daddy’s Home actor’s wife, Rhea Durham, and their four children, Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7, were all featured on the holiday card wearing bathing suits. The family of six appears to be on a boat.

The Wahlberg family Christmas card. 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/AjYSvKjc93 — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) December 19, 2017

“The Wahlberg family Christmas card,” the 46-year-old tweeted on Tuesday.

Wahlberg began dating Durham, 39, in 2001 and the pair got married in August 2009. The Transformers actor spoke about sharing holiday responsibilities with his wife at the Daddy’s Home 2 premiere last month.

“I’m very involved, though I don’t cook all that much. I mean, I’ll grill some steaks and make some burgers, stuff like that,” Walhberg told reporters on November 5. “But very involved – when it comes to the holiday, my wife does the decorating, my wife purchases the gifts. I make sure I get something special for her. I plan the vacation and take them away on a holiday. I’m more involved in the other day-to-day stuff. My wife is actually the master of the holiday, yeah, giving.”

As previously reported, Walhberg spoke to Us Weekly and other reporters about rescheduling his family Thanksgiving after his former All the Money in the World costar Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault scandal.

“We had to cancel our Thanksgiving and tell all of our family members that they couldn’t come,” Walhberg explained at the film’s Beverly Hills premiere on Monday, December 18. “And then we had Thanksgiving on Friday. We’ll have a wonderful Thanksgiving next year.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!