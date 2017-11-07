Holidays at the Wahlbergs! Mark Wahlberg opened up about getting ready for the holiday season at the Daddy’s Home 2 premiere at the Village Theater in Westwood, California, on Sunday, November 5.

“I’m very involved, though I don’t cook all that much. I mean, I’ll grill some steaks and make some burgers, stuff like that,” the Transformers actor, 46, told reporters about sharing holiday responsibilities with wife Rhea Durham. “But very involved – when it comes to the holiday, my wife does the decorating, my wife purchases the gifts. I make sure I get something special for her. I plan the vacation and take them away on a holiday. I’m more involved in the other day-to-day stuff. My wife is actually the master of the holiday, yeah, giving.”

Wahlberg began dating Durham, 39, in 2001 and the pair got married in August 2009. They are parents to four children: Ella, 14, Michael, 11, Brendan, 9, and Grace, 7.

The Boston native also told reporters about how family is the theme of his new film Daddy’s Home 2.

“Family is the most important thing. You’ll see in this dysfunctional family, we have a lot of differences, but we all come together for the better of the kids. Just got to work it out.” he explained.

Wahlberg added: “It’s interesting how many things could go wrong, especially around the holidays. Everybody can identify with that. But ultimately, it’s about spending time together and sharing.”

Daddy’s Home 2 hits theaters on Friday, November 10.

