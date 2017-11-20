Married at First Sight’s Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs have split – and it may not be amicable.

Duhon, 26, took to Twitter on Sunday, November 19, to announce that the couple, who met and married on season 5 of the Lifetime show, have separated … and claims it was not due to cheating.

“Prior to any statements made about me, we were no longer living together and I already filed for divorce,” he wrote in response to Down’s November 5 tweet regarding his unfaithfulness.

His announcement continued, “This was known by both parties, my lawyer, and the lawyer for the show. The reason that led me to file for divorce from Ms. Downs was thoroughly understood by all parties as well. Infidelity was not a reason, nor did I ever admit such a thing. Thank you to those of you who have shown support throughout this tough time.”

Downs had alleged in her tweet earlier in the month that a woman had called her to say she was sleeping with her husband, and that it was the same woman Duhon had called during their honeymoon.

But Downs, 31, wouldn’t let him have the last word. She shared her side of the story in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday evening: “I see that instead of finally operating in integrity, [Nate] chose to continue to lie. My husband & I had problems. Yes. He was dishonest and there were women throughout our ENTIRE marriage. Admittedly, I didn’t know how to handle that; and as you saw on the show, I handled it poorly at times. I’m not proud of that, but I am extremely proud of the woman who acknowledges that and has made a conscious effort to change the things I didn’t like. When I got married, I meant FOREVER.”

Instead of finally accepting accountability, Nate has chosen to play this out in the media. Again, the best part about the truth is that it will stand the test of time A post shared by Sheila Latrice (@happyfromwithin) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

She went on to elaborate on Duhon’s alleged mistresses and claims he never stopped living the single life.

Later Sunday night, she took to Twitter to add, “It’s really pathetic how far Nate is going to try to save face. I’m many things, but I am NOT a liar. I stayed in my marriage BC of my COVENANT WITH GOD. Nate cried & told me he wasn’t ready & I deserved better almost a year ago. I should’ve let him go then & for real the worst thing you can say is that we had 4 counselors?? That is correct we went to 1 ONCE who just wasn’t a fit, 1 was a hardcore fan of the show (kinda a problem), one was nice as can be but a space cadet, & then we found the one! Neeeext!”

The two had faced many challenges throughout the show, including trust issues and family disputes, but ultimately attempted to give their marriage a chance. Downs brought up her trust issues in the June 8 episode of MAFS and on the July 13 episode she moved out of the home they shared after a blowout fight where she insisted she was ending their marriage. However, during the August 3 show, Duhon insisted, “Marriage is work. We understand that. We are still married.”

