Martin Lawrence wants you to know that he’s fine.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die star shut down rumors about his health on the Tuesday, June 4, edition of Ebro in the Morning on Hot 97, amid social media concern following the Los Angeles premiere of the new movie on May 30.

A clip from the event that went viral last week shows Lawrence and costar Will Smith atop a bus addressing the fans in attendance. Some people speculated that Smith helped guide Lawrence to look over the side of the bus to see the crowd because he looked unsteady.

Martin Lawrence addresses the people online who are concerned about his health, and Will Smith discusses his comeback. (🎥 @HOT97 ) pic.twitter.com/AQLcSNJxPO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 4, 2024

“I’m fine,” Martin told Hot 97’s Ebro Darden Tuesday. “I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

Later, he added, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors.”

Reacting to the clip, Lawrence said he was simply surprised by the number of fans who had gathered at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood to see him and Smith.

“I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff. What the hell is going on? For a movie? I was like, oh, my goodness,” Lawrence, 59, added.

Lawrence has had some highly publicized health issues in the past.

In May 1996, the actor was briefly hospitalized for exhaustion and dehydration after police detained him at a busy Los Angeles intersection, where he was screaming shouting, “Fight the power,” according to the Washington Post. A hospital spokesperson said Lawrence had suffered a seizure as a result of not taking prescribed medication.

In August 1999, the Martin star was in a coma for three after experiencing severe heat exhaustion while exercising. He slipped into a coma after returning home from a jog, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Lawrence and Smith are currently on the promotional trail for Bad Boys 4, the latest installment in the action-comedy franchise that launched with Bad Boys in 1994.

At last week’s Los Angeles premiere, Smith credited Lawrence with bringing him into the franchise more than 30 years ago.

“Martin had this script, so Martin actually brought me into Bad Boys, and from the first time we sat and we talked, the chemistry was just magic,” he said.