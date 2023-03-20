A champion on and off the court! Tennis legend Martina Navratilova shared she has beaten throat and breast cancer two months after announcing her diagnosis.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner, 66, revealed in an upcoming Piers Morgan Uncensored interview — which will air on Tuesday, March 21, on the U.K. channel TalkTV — that as far as her doctor knows, Navratilova is “cancer-free” and should be “good to go” after she has one more preventative radiation on her breast.

“It’s definitely the toughest thing I have ever done. Who has two cancers at the same time?” she quipped to Morgan, 57, in a clip previewing the sit-down. “I was never an underachiever, but this is getting ridiculous.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The athlete revealed in January that she was diagnosed with stage I, type HPV throat cancer and that her doctors discovered that she also has an unrelated form of breast cancer during a later screening.

“I was very up and down. I find out it’s throat cancer, I think I could be dying but then I find out, no, it’s very treatable,” she recalled to the British journalist. “Then they found the right breast, and when I had the biopsy on the right breast the doctor was saying this doesn’t look great and that’s when she sat down like, oh great, I have another cancer and that’s when I started crying on the table as she’s still poking and getting samples out of my boob and I’m like, oh great, now I have two cancers at the same time that are not related.”

Navratilova previously battled breast cancer in 2010 and was cancer-free six months after her first diagnosis.

“It is just in that one breast. I’m OK and I’ll make a full recovery,” she said on Good Morning America in April 2010. “I’m this healthy person, I’ve been healthy all my life, and all of a sudden, I have cancer, are you kidding me? The reason I wanted to speak about this is to encourage [women] to have mammograms. I just want to encourage women to have that yearly check-up.”

By her side throughout the health scare was her wife, Julia Lemigova. The Prague native and the Real Housewives of Miami star wed in 2014 and their relationship was featured on the reality series. The couple were the first same-sex couple featured in the Bravo franchise.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support. Together, we will fight this ♥️,” Lemigova wrote via Instagram after Navratilova went public with her health struggles in January.