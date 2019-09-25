Whatever works! Mary Elizabeth Ellis understands the key to her lasting relationship with husband Charlie Day is communication, and that includes working through the tough stuff ― in character.

“I love just getting to spend time with him and hang out with him and have lunch with him, share the, you know, crappy catering lunch together,” the actress, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively at the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 14 premiere screening on Tuesday, September 24. “The hard things are when he directs me because I don’t take direction well. I think I’m pretty perfect.”

Ellis, who stars as The Waitress on the comedy alongside Day, 43, who portrays Charlie Kelly, joked: “He’s like, ‘Hey, this time try this.’ And I’m like, ‘I feel like I did that’. And then later I’m like, ‘Sorry. I need to learn to take direction here.’”

The Grinder alum also dished on hashing out their arguments while in character. “It’s good therapy,” she explained. “Yeah. Everyone should do it. Like role-playing of like, ‘I’m your stalker and you’re awful to me.’”

The couple, who wed in 2006 and share 7-year-old son Russell, have worked with each other on the hit FXX show since 2005. Ellis and Day are no strangers to showing their adoration for each other on social media.

“13 amazing years of marriage and almost 18 years together with @meellisday,” Day captioned a throwback picture on Instagram in March in honor of their wedding anniversary. The Going the Distance actor added the hashtags, “#changedmylife #love.”

Ellis, for her part, gushed alongside an old pic: “Happy 13th wedding anniversary to this hottie @charliedayofficial. (The monitor in this pic is proof it’s been a loooong time.) #march4th #marchfourth #marchforth ✨ Looking forward to the next 13!”

More recently, the Santa Clarita Diet actress swooned over her hubby in a sweet post of him playing an instrument outside — with a nod to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

“Smaller sax. More clothes. Still sexy AF. (Who knows which Sunny ep I’m referencing?),” she wrote. “FYI @charliedayofficial can and will play ANY instrument. It’s delightful and annoying as hell. 🌀🙇‍♀️🎷 #partner #music #talent.”

The 14th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres Wednesday, September 25, on FXX at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!