Double, double, business trouble. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are in hot water after a class-action lawsuit was filed against their Dualstar Entertainment Group, the New York Post's Page Six reports.

The twins, 29, are facing legal trouble in regards to their organization's use of unpaid interns. The former child stars' acclaimed fashion labels The Row and Elizabeth James fall under the brand, and reportedly continued the time-honored fashion industry tradition of hiring interns for little to no compensation.

According to Page Six, a woman named Shahista Lalani, who worked for The Row as a design intern in 2012, filed suit in Manhattan Supreme Court. The class-action lawsuit reportedly includes allegations of "wage theft" and details grievances against the company.

Lalani told Page Six about the five months she spent "doing the work of three interns" and being on call with her boss "all day, all night." She alleges that during her 50-hour work weeks she did the similar duties to those of a paid employee but was not compensated accordingly.

Lest the blame fall directly on the Full House alums themselves, Lalani added to Page Six of the twins, "They’re really nice people. They were never mean to anyone. They’re business people."

Mary-Kate and Ashley have yet to comment on the legal action facing their company. A recent internship listing for The Row specified that eligible candidates must be able to receive college credit for their time interning.

