MasterChef Finalist Josh Marks Dies From Apparent Suicide: Report

Less than three months after he was arrested for assaulting a police officer, Masterchef finalist Josh Marks has reportedly been found dead of an apparent suicide in Chicago, Illinois, TMZ reports. The 26-year-old was found by Chicago police on Friday night, Oct. 11, after responding to a call from a woman asking for help.

According to TMZ, police allegedly found Marks dead from a gunshot wound to the head in an alleyway. Police believe the incident was a suicide and have supposedly found a weapon during their investigation.

In July, Marks was arrested after he lunged at a police officer and attempted to take his gun. During the scuffle, the reality star claimed he had been possessed by MastererChef judge Gordon Ramsay and had turned him into God. There was no evidence of drug use at the time. Months before the arrest, Marks revealed he suffered from bipolar disorder during a video he released titled "Make a Sound Project."

Marks appeared on the FOX series in its third season. He was the runner-up to winner Christine Ha.

This appears to be the third Ramsey chef that has committed suicide. In 2010, New Jersey restaurateur Joseph Cerniglia, who was featured on Ramsey's Kitchen Nightmares, was found dead after jumping off the George Washington Bridge at 43 years old. Three years prior, Hell's Kitchen star Rachel Brown shot herself in her family's Dallas home at 41 years old in 2007.

