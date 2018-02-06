Matthew Morrison and wife Renee Puente were on a date night. But all the Glee star wanted to talk to Us Weekly about was their infant son, James Maki.

“He’s intensified the love I have for life,” the Glee star, 39, told Us at Todd Snyder’s fashion show – which was presented by Cooper & Thief Cellermasters — on Monday, February 5. “The baby is three and a half months and he’s finally noticing us and realizing how important we are to him and his survival.”

Indeed, when the actor and Renee went out one evening, they got a call from the nanny. “She’s like, ‘OK, he’s fine, but you need to get home!’” Puente recalled to Us. When she entered James’ nursery, it was clear he was upset that Mom and Dad hadn’t included him in their plans. “He was, like, angry, making out with my face!” she laughed. “I would turn around and he would pull my hair. It was the most glorious unconditional love.”

Puente who joked that she could have 20 kids, added that doesn’t regret waiting a few years to expand their family. “It’s, like, thank God we did everything we could before had babies,” she told Us. “We had every last conversation. We had every last travel and adventure together and we were ready for this new element to come and just sweep us off our feet feet. And he did. He did.”

Though the couple are still getting to know their nugget, it appears he takes after Morrison, who has appeared in three Broadway musicals, including Hairspray and Footloose. “We sing to him all the time,” the actor told Us. “He lights up.”

