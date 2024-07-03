Matthew Perry had over $1.5 million in his personal bank account when he died last October, reports People.

The Friends actor had a balance of $1,596,914.47 in his account, reported the outlet on Tuesday, July 2, citing an inventory and appraisal document filed by Lisa Ferguson, one of the executors of Perry’s estate.

The full extent of Perry’s finances is not known. At the height of Friends, the cast was earning $1 million an episode and Perry’s reported net worth at the time of his death was $120 million.

However, the Chandler Bing actor placed most of his assets into a trust, the Alvy Singer Living Trust, as dictated in a will written in 2009.

The will named Perry’s parents, Suzanne Morrison and John Perry, and the actor’s half-siblings from his parents’ respective second marriages as beneficiaries of the trust.

“All my personal and household effects, including, but not limited to, jewelry, furniture and furnishings, works of art and automobiles, together with any insurance on such property, shall pass as part of my residuary estate,” the court document, obtained by Us Weekly in March, reads.

Perry’s mom has four kids, Emily Morrison, Madeline Morrison, William Morrison and Caitlin Morrison, with his stepdad, Keith Morrison. His father and stepmom Debbie Boyle also shared a daughter, Maria Perry-Bowick.

Perry died at age 54 on October 28, 2023, from the “acute effects of ketamine,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Perry was found unresponsive by authorities in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. There were no signs of foul play at the scene.

A toxicology report released in December also listed drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (which is used to treat opioid use) as contributing factors. The actor’s death was ruled an accident.

In May, TMZ reported that authorities are looking into where the actor sourced the ketamine that played a part in his death. Both Los Angeles police and the Drug Enforcement Administration have been investigating the matter for months, said the outlet.