Fans are going back into the archives for clues about Matty Healy‘s relationship with Taylor Swift after she dropped The Tortured Poets Department.

A clip of Healy, 35, addressing the audience during The 1975’s October 2023 concert in St. Louis has resurfaced following the release of Swift’s 11th album on Friday, April 19. “Well this hurts to watch now,” one X user wrote alongside the video.

In the footage, Healy is seen introducing the band’s 2016 hit “Somebody Else.”

“And you listen to them, but you’re like, ‘You don’t really get what our love was like. That was special love, that was a special thing,'” he says before quipping, “Don’t be stupid. Get over it, c’mon.”

While the beginning of Healy’s comments were cut off, one fan theorized via X that the gist of his message was, “Don’t text your ex after listening to this song.”

“You don’t really get what our love was like. That was special love that was a special thing. Don’t be stupid, get over it.” Well this hurts to watch now pic.twitter.com/IrG0uPNlnb — esra (@1989healy) April 24, 2024

The concert took place four months after Us Weekly confirmed Healy’s split from Swift, 34. (Following their show in St. Louis, The 1975 performed in Kansas City, the home of Swift’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.)

Healy and Swift were first linked in 2014, reconnecting nearly a decade later after her split from Joe Alwyn made headlines in spring 2023. When Swift announced TTPD in February, fans were quick to assume the new songs would detail the end of her six-year romance with Alwyn, 33, but were shocked to find more lyrics about Healy throughout the album’s 31 songs.

Frequent listeners of both Swift and The 1975 even found some lyrical parallels on the record. The song “Imgonnagetyouback” is stylized in a similar way to The 1975’s “Fallingforyou” from their 2013 debut album. Swift’s song debates smashing up an ex’s bike or taking them “back to my house,” both of which are mentioned on The 1975’s ballad.

“Say you got somebody, I’ll say, ‘I got someone too,'” Swift sings. (On The 1975’s “Somebody Else,” Healy confesses, “I don’t want your body, but I hate to think about you with somebody else.”)

Before the pair’s bumpy history was explored on the album, Healy was given a heads-up. “He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light,” a source exclusively told Us following TTPD‘s debut, adding that Healy felt “really appreciative” and “still thinks very highly” of Swift despite their breakup.

Swift and Healy “don’t speak anymore” but “had a strong bond,” the insider told Us, adding, “Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real.”