Keeping the flame burning! Maya Rudolph opened up to Us Weekly about the simple, yet crucial, thing her longtime partner, Paul Thomas Anderson, does each day to keep their romance fresh.

“I think genuinely like the effort to make an effort. [That’s] the most romantic gesture,” the 46-year-old Bridesmaids star told Us at the New York City screening of her new show Forever on Monday, September 10. “Like, to be present.”

Rudolph continued: “To show up every day is kind of the most romantic part because you can bail at any moment.”

The Saturday Night Live alum and the 48-year-old filmmaker share four kids together: Pearl, 12, Lucille, 8, Jack, 7, and Minnie, 5. Rudolph also dished on bringing her kids to set while filming the Amazon Prime Videos comedy series, in which she stars alongside Fred Armisen, who plays her husband.

“They love Fred so I don’t think they would be that like upset by it,” she said when asked if her children think her love story with Armisen, 51, is real. “They know Fred is not my husband. They only came to the set once and they didn’t even really know what we were doing.”

Rudolph previously opened up to Us about life with her big family during an interview in August 2017.

“The triumph is the people that love each other. I mean, I feel lucky having — I never imagined I’d have four kids — that was never the goal. I feel really lucky that everyone is healthy and amazing,” she told Us. “It’s endless stuff. It’s endless entertainment, it’s endless stress, endless responsibility. Everyone’s at different ages and levels, everyone’s into different stuff. But everyone is into slime.”

She added of rare date nights with Anderson: “We went to Vegas one night last week to see a show. It was really cool because we went to bed and were like, ‘That’s it.’ No one’s coming into bed at one in the morning, crying or have peed.”

