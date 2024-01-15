It’s official, the McDonald’s All American Games will head back to Clutch City this April as the next generation of high school basketball greats get set to square off on April 2 at Toyota Center in Houston.

Last March, the 2023 class left it all on the court as fans were treated to the highest scoring girls’ game in history and a boys matchup that came down to the wire. Now, it’s time to do it all over again with a whole new class of all-stars when the top 48 high school basketball players take the court this April.

The McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee has also announced the 724 girls and boys basketball players nominated for the chance to play in the Games this April. This class of nominees are vying for a spot among high school basketball’s elite company – joining names like Candace Parker, Trae Young, Caitlin Clark, Jayson Tatum, Angel Reese, Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart and so many others.

This year’s nominees span far and wide with 43 states plus the District of Columbia represented among the class. States like Texas led the group with 69 nominees, followed by California at 66 nominees and Florida at 64 nominees. Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based upon this criteria. A complete list of 2024 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

“This moment is really a culmination of the hard work each of these athletes have put into this game – all those long hours on the court, in the gym and classroom,” said Joe Wootten, McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee Chairman. “My father, Morgan Wootten, co-founded this game over four decades ago, giving high school athletes a national platform to showcase their skills on the biggest stage. It means so much to me and my family to continue his legacy and give athletes this special moment to shine.”

The McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee – comprised of some of the nation’s most knowledgeable high school analysts, prep scouts, media, and basketball coaches – will soon narrow down the list of nominees to the final 48 players named to the Games’ final rosters. The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, January 24 on NBA Today between 3-4 p.m. ET on ESPN and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.

“Having the Games here in Houston last March was so special – it was an experience to remember as fans were treated to two amazing games between some of the best in high school basketball,” said Jonathan Miles, Houston-based McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “I can’t wait for Toyota Center to be rocking again as the newest class of McDonald’s All Americans take the court in April.”

Tickets to the 2024 McDonald’s All American Games and the Jam Fest will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 23 at mcdaag.com. For those who can’t make it, tune in to the Jam Fest on Monday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The 2024 McDonald’s All American Girls Game will air on Tuesday, April 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

The McDonald’s All American Games have benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception. RMHC helps bring communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care and vital resources, when it’s needed most.

Follow @McDAAG on Instagram and TikTok for the latest news and announcements ahead of the 2024 McDonald’s All American Games.