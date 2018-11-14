As cute as they come! Maya the Samoyed is more than just a fluffy face — she’s a helpful, loyal and intelligent four-legged friend to her human.

The 2-year-old pup, who resembles a polar bear with her thick, white fur coat, boasts more than 755,000I Instagram followers and always impresses by showcasing her various talents in paweome clips.

Proud of her healthy appetite, Maya previously scarfed down fruity snacks and colorful candy on Wednesday, November 14. She also snacked on a box of Pringles in October and hilariously chose not to with her mom!

Maya is also studious as ever. She stays busy by starting her days reading the newspaper during breakfast and also learns cool tricks at dog school. Maya has many talents, including wagging her triangular ears back and forth, eating half a watermelon in one sitting, swimming in the ocean and even talking to Siri!

But most of all, Maya is an expert at cuddling. Her favorite spots include her quilted dog bed, her mom’s lap, or even a computer desktop!

In her spare time, Maya enjoys going on long walks, trips to the mall, enjoying warm baths and playing with makeup.

Watch the full video above to get to know Maya better!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!