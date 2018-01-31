So crazy in love! Susan Monaghan may have become the most talked about woman in the world after Beyonce smiled at her while en route to the Grammy Awards 2018 in New York City on Sunday, January 28.

The “Sorry” songstress, 36, memorialized the moment when she posted a photo of Monaghan’s reaction via Instagram on Monday, January 29, which has received more than four million likes so far. “I think she posted it for me,” the Massachusetts native told The Boston Globe on Wednesday, January 31. “So people would believe me.”

Monaghan opened up about the epic encounter while speaking to the newspaper and recalled her unexpected run-in with the “Formation” singer and her husband, Jay-Z, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. “I swear, I felt like I was being hugged by an angel,” she gushed of the chance meeting. “I think it’s hysterical. Strange things happen to me.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

And yet, it took a few moments before Monaghan was able to place the power couple. Monaghan, who was in town for her granddaughter’s gymnastics competition and her daughter’s birthday, said she didn’t recognize the “Family Feud” rapper, 48, right away. “I’m thinking in my mind, ‘Who is this?’ And I looked at him and he looked tall and thin and had curly hair and was really good-looking,” she explained, noting that she was only able to place him after noting the “Pray You Catch Me” crooner by his side. “I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I looked at [Beyonce] and all I could think was, ‘No one is going to believe me.’”

The starstruck woman revealed her worry to Beyonce, who flashed her a smile and said, “Don’t worry, it’s going to be OK.”

“The Story of OJ” songster and the Dream Girls star brought their 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, to the annual event. The couple welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017.

