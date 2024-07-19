Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘Supernatural’ Spinoff The Winchesters’ Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger’s Relationship Timeline

By
Supernatural Spinoff Alums Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodgers Real Life Relationship Timeline
Drake Rodgers and Meg Donnelly Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger played love interests on the Supernatural spinoff series, The Winchesters, and sparked a real-life romance in the process.

Set in the 1970s, the CW series followed Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles)’s parents, John Winchester (Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Donnelly), as they fell in love while fighting monsters together. The Winchesters only had one season, which aired from October 2022 to March 2023, but it was enough time for Donnelly and Rodger to form a strong bond.

After months of speculation, Donnelly confirmed that she and Rodger are dating during a February 2024 appearance on “The Zach Sang Show.”

Keep scrolling for a look at Donnelly and Rodger’s relationship timeline:

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki Aren t the Only Supernatural Series Couple

Related: 'Supernatural' Franchise Stars Who Dated Offscreen

November 2022

Supernatural Spinoff Alums Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodgers Real Life Relationship Timeline
The cast of ‘The Winchesters’ series finale. liot Brasseaux/The CW

Donnelly told E! News that she and Rodger had gone out to dinner with Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played John Winchester in Supernatural, just ahead of the Winchesters premiere.

“Drake was really excited and was asking him all these questions about John, and Jeffrey was just basically like, ‘Hey, listen. This is yours. I just want you to have fun. These are gonna be the best years of your life,’” Donnelly recalled.

April 2023

Supernatural Spinoff Alums Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodgers Real Life Relationship Timeline
Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodgers Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The costars looked awfully close posing together on the red carpet at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere.

May 2023

Supernatural Spinoff Alums Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodgers Real Life Relationship Timeline
Drake Rodgers and Meg Donnelly Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Donnelly and Rodger posed with their arms around each other and looked lovingly into each other’s eyes at the Knights of the Zodiac premiere.

Manifest Melissa Roxburgh and J.R. Ramirez Make the Cutest Costar Couple

Related: Celebs Who Fell in Love on TV and Movie Sets

February 2024

Donnelly confirmed her relationship with Rodger during an appearance on “The Zach Sang Show,” noting that the pair were “not trying to hide [their relationship] at all,” despite keeping a low profile.

“I feel like on my last couple relationships it was very public, so now I’m kind of trying to keep it — not even private, because I’ll talk about it as much as possible because I love him so much. Just on social media in general, I like having that privacy, because putting it all out there it kind of becomes public too,” she said.

The Zombies actress added that she and Rodger don’t have strict rules about not posting each other online.

“If we feel like posting about each other we can,” she explained. “It’s not off limits, it’s not like we’re hiding each other or anything, but just not every day publicly anymore, because I used to do that and I like the way things are now.”

‘Supernatural’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Related: ‘Supernatural’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

July 2024

Supernatural Spinoff Alums Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodgers Real Life Relationship Timeline
Drake Rodgers and Meg Donnelly Courtesy of Drake Rodgers/Instagram

Rodger shared a carousel of Instagram photos, including several with Donnelly. In one snap, he posed with his lips close to Donnelly’s ear. In another, the couple snuggled up to each other for a mirror selfie.

Amal Clooney

Deal of the Day

Still Going! Amal Clooney’s Favorite Anti-Frizz Spray is Still 20% off on Amazon! View Deal

“Home is wherever i’m with u 💘🎀🏹💞⭐️🤩✨💘🤭🫶🏻,” Donnelly commented.

July 2024

Supernatural Spinoff Alums Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodgers Real Life Relationship Timeline
Drake Rodgers and Meg Donnelly Courtesy of Meg Donnelly/Instagram

Donnelly posted a video of herself and Rodger walking hand in hand near a stone tower.

“🥺🥺🥺 shrrrriiiimpppp,” Rodger commented.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!