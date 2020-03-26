In-law drama. Meghan Markle feels somewhat responsible for the ongoing rift between her husband, Prince Harry, and his brother, Prince William, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

That said, the Duchess of Sussex’s “conscience is clear,” according to the source, “and she’s not beating herself up for things she can’t control.” In fact, Meghan, 38, believes Harry, 35, and William, 37, “will patch things up eventually,” the source tells Us.

The Duke of Sussex confirmed in October 2019 that he and the future king were “certainly on different paths at the moment,” saying in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, “We’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. … I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he’ll always be there for me.”

Case in point: The brothers came together three months later to issue a rare statement denying the validity of a report that claimed William’s “bullying attitude” led Harry and Meghan to step back from royal duties.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge,” the princes’ spokespeople told Us in January. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The royals’ relationship still seemed tense earlier this month though when they attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Harry and Meghan smiled and said hello to William and Duchess Kate, who barely acknowledged their in-laws.

“Meghan and Harry were smiling at Kate and William, but even when Kate turns around to sit down there’s absolutely no smile on her face — none,” body language expert Blanca Cobb told Us on March 9. “That leads us to believe that something is going on.”

