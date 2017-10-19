Back to business! Meghan Markle stunned on set while filming her USA Network series, Suits.

The 36-year-old actress wore a chic white blouse and long black skirt while shooting in Toronto on Wednesday, October 18. Markle’s hair was slicked and styled as she assumed the role of Rachel Zane.

Markle went back to work only one week after reportedly having tea with her boyfriend Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth. According to the Daily Mail, the couple was “driven into the inner courtyard” and “whisked up to the Queen’s private sitting room” for afternoon tea.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month that Markle met Her Majesty at Balmoral Castle, the queen’s summer residence. “It went well,” an insider told Us at the time. “It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters.”

A source told Us that, when Markle flies from Toronto to Heathrow Airport in London, she has a special clearance allowing her to go directly to the plane on the tarmac. The insider added that, when Markle lands in London, royal officers pick up her up right at the plane.

The Remember Me star was visited by Prince Harry on set of the legal drama back in September. “He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady,” a source told Hello! magazine at the time, noting that Markle gave the royal a tour around set. “He’s incredibly supportive of her work.”

Markle supported Prince Harry days later at the Invictus Games, which the royal created for wounded servicemen and women after serving as an officer in Afghanistan in 2008. The event marked the first public outing for the couple, whose relationship was made public in October 2016.

Due to her high-profile romance, Markle’s future on Suits after season 7 remains uncertain. “No one knows if there will even be a season 8 of the show,” a source told Us Weekly in September. “If Meghan decides not to come back for season 8, the show will keep going if everyone else signs on. She isn’t the main cast member on the show, and quite frankly, everyone already thinks she’s not coming back.”

For the time being, the L.A. native receives the royal treatment on set. “It inarguably boils down to security issues,” an insider told Us in May, adding that the starlet’s name is no longer listed on shooting schedules. “No one gets the impression she’s staying on the show much longer. They believe she’s going to marry Harry.”

Added another source: “As soon as it came out they were dating, everyone was warned to stop talking or they would be fired. Everyone is OK with respecting her privacy.”

