Meghan Markle may have returned to her homeland! The Suits alum, 36, was spotted at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Thursday, April 12, according to multiple reports.

TMZ reported that Markle stopped at a VFS Global office for 10 minutes to finalize her application for a U.K. visa. She reportedly paid about $1,500 for premium processing so she could get the visa within a few days.

The Chicago Tribune obtained a photo of what appears to be the former actress going incognito at the airport in a black White Sox cap, an all-black outfit and dark sunglasses. She reportedly brought along four bodyguards for the trip and plans to stay in the Windy City until Sunday, April 15.

Shortly after Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November, Kensington Palace confirmed that she would become a U.K. citizen. A spokesperson noted at the time that the process could take years and that it is unclear whether the bride-to-be will retain her U.S. citizenship.

The Los Angeles native and the British prince, 33, have already scheduled an international trip. They are set to travel to Sydney, Australia, in October for the 2018 Invictus Games. They recently attended the U.K. team trials for the multi-sport event, which Harry launched in 2014, at the University of Bath in England.

Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. They have invited about 600 people to the service and Queen Elizabeth II’s lunchtime reception. Approximately 200 guests have been invited to the private reception at Frogmore House.