Palace officials will likely tighten security around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after intercepting a threatening message sent to the couple.

Police secured a letter early last week containing white powder, which was feared to be anthrax, before it reached the Suits alum, 36, and the royal, 33, The London Evening Standard reported on Thursday, February 22. According to the publication, the envelope contained racist sentiments.

Royal officials are now taking the necessary precautions to protect the engaged pair. “Meghan is just a lovely woman who wants to marry the man she loves, she’s hurting no one,” British security expert Robert Jobson exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday. “This will have an impact on security to just make them more aware that there could be a threat.”

Robson also explained how Markle’s security team will backtrack in an effort to prevent future threats. “These things to happen and have happened, there’s a reason that there’s an extra layer of security regarding letters and things sent to the royal family,” he noted. “Her security could be looking into the crowds for this one person who is possibly targeting her, being more careful about her in public and likely go back and review any public statements she’s made as of late to see if there could have been a trigger. But most likely this person is just sick.”

Although the disturbing incident placed royal authorities on high alert, the actress and the Captain General of the Royal Marines are still committed to planning their forthcoming May 19 nuptials. “With the wedding, they both want to do things their way,” a source exclusively told Us in January of the highly-anticipated occasion, which will take place at Windsor Castle’s St. George Chapel. “While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do.”

