Meghan Markle Wants Her Mom to Walk Her Down the Aisle

New rules. The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just months away, and the couple are shaking things up in a big way. A source close to the pair tells Us Weekly that the actress wants her mother Doria Ragland to be the one to give her away.

The Suits actress, 36, is breaking tradition and wants her mom to walk her down the aisle instead of her father, Thomas Markle. “With the wedding, they both want to do things their way. While they will always be mindful of traditions and the views of their elders, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do,” the insider tells Us. “The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises. Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day.”

The source adds: “I’ve heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment.”

A Palace source also tells Us that the duo will continue to do things their way on their big day: “Harry has never been one to follow instructions and both he and Meghan are extremely independent individuals. I wouldn’t imagine for one second that they plan to sit back and be told what to do — and they won’t.”

The insider adds: “Their romance feels refreshingly modern and I think that’s something that everyone at Kensington Palace has felt incredibly excited by.”



The When Sparks Fly actress’ half-sister, Samantha Markle, previously spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the engagement and about their father wanting to walk the future royal down the aisle. “I’m sure he wants to walk her down the aisle. I know he wants to do it,” Samantha told Us. “He’s a shy guy now, he’s a quiet man, but he’ll speak when he feels it’s appropriate. He gave me permission to say how happy he is, but he’ll talk when he’s ready.”

As previously reported, Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., also shared that he would be willing to be by his little sister’s side during the ceremony. “I don’t know if she gets to invite who she wants. But she’ll reach out if she wants me there, she’ll call me,” he told the Daily Mail in December. “She knows where to find me. But that’s up to her, there’s no pressure. I wouldn’t mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world. That would be incredible.”

He added: “If my dad doesn’t walk her down the aisle, then I will.”

