A family affair! Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle (also known as Samantha Grant), spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the Suits star’s royal engagement and revealed that their father, Thomas Markle, wants to give Meghan away to Prince Harry on the big day.

“I’m sure he wants to walk her down the aisle. I know he wants to do it,” Samantha told Us. “He’s a shy guy now, he’s a quiet man, but he’ll speak when he feels it’s appropriate. He gave me permission to say how happy he is, but he’ll talk when he’s ready.”

As previously reported, Thomas and the bride-to-be’s mother, Doria Ragland, released a statement after the engagement news broke on Monday, November 27, saying they were “incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry.”

During her chat with Us, Samantha elaborated on her father’s reaction to Meghan’s forthcoming nuptials. “He’s very excited, just like the statement he released, he is truly happy about their union,” Samantha said. “But what’s important’s important if it’s Prince Harry or anyone else, you want to make sure someone you love gets married, that they know enough about the person they’re marrying and they’ve had a while to get to know each other. So now my father and I are both so excited because they’ve had a long time to get to know each other and they know what they want to do. That’s really important for us.”

Although Prince Harry, 33, has not yet met the 36-year-old actress’s father, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that the royal asked Markle’s mother for her daughter’s hand in marriage during the Invictus Games in September.

Palace officials confirmed on Tuesday that the newly engaged couple will tie the knot at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018. Although Samantha isn’t sure if she’ll receive an invitation — she and Markle haven’t talked since 2008, the same year Samantha was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord — she told Us that she would love to attend the regal soiree.

“I would certainly go,” the Florida-based mother of three said. “It would be challenging in a wheelchair, but I would love to go and show her how much I love her and how happy I am for her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!