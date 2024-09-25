Meghan Markle’s staffers are coming to her defense.

After the Hollywood Reporter published a piece alleging her “terrible” behavior as the reason for the high turnover among her and Prince Harry’s team, current and former employees (five on the record) have come forward to set the record straight exclusively to Us Weekly.

While the Duchess of Sussex , 43, is called a “dictator in high heels” in the THR item, her staff painted a different picture to Us Weekly in its latest cover story. Take, for example, the allegation that Meghan would send her staff demanding emails as early as 5 a.m.

In fact, her email signature actually reads: “My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”

A former employee added that the Duchess of Sussex is eager to share credit with her team, which is comprised of roughly 16 staffers working for the Archwell Foundation, production (podcasts and Netflix projects) and communications.

“If you’re in a meeting and a great idea is referenced, she makes sure to give props to the person who generated the idea,” the ex staffer said. “[After] a big trip, every employee gets a personal email thanking them for their contribution in making it a success.”

A current staffer told Us that they have “never” heard Meghan yell, adding that the duchess “gives clear direction and is solution-oriented.” That runs counter to her alleged “penchant for noisy tantrums.”

Her staffers haven’t taken kindly to the criticism.

“We’re here for a reason,” the current team member said. “If you come for our bosses, you’re coming for us. This isn’t a criminal organization. We’re trying to do good.”

Former Archewell COO Mandana Dayani added to Us, “Part of the profound injustice of having to speak publicly on this in light of these endless and damaging narratives is that so much of the kindness, mentorship, and support that Prince Harry and Meghan share with others happens quietly behind closed doors.”

Ben Browning, former head of content, told Us his experience working with Meghan and Harry: “was positive and supportive,” adding, “we all continue to be friends. The narratives we’ve seen suggesting the contrary are untrue.”

For more on Meghan, be sure to pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.