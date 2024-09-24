Hours after The Hollywood Reporter published a piece alleging Meghan Markle’s “terrible” behavior is the cause of the high turnover rate at the company she runs with her husband, Prince Harry, a current employee posted a note on Instagram passionately debunking the report. The September 12 article, which claimed that those who work for Meghan are “terrified” of her, included quotes from a source calling her a “dictator in high heels” who “belittles” people and has reduced “grown men to tears.” The staffer said the allegations made in the article are wildly inaccurate and damaging to both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and members of their team. Current and former staffers quickly flooded the comments with statements of support. “Best bosses I have ever had,” one current team member wrote, while an ex-staffer added that their time with the Sussexes was “truly an honor.”

The Duchess of Sussex has long been dogged by reports she promotes a toxic workplace environment. Back in 2021, The Times of London reported the former actress had allegedly bullied and reduced staff members to tears at Kensington Palace. In August, NewsNation claimed Meghan and Harry had lost 18 employees between their time in the U.K. and the U.S. (they launched Archewell Foundation in 2020), with a source blaming an “unbearable” and “condescending” Meghan for the “churn and burn” rate.

Several current and former staffers paint a different picture to Us. Ben Browning, their former head of content — who was responsible for getting their Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix before leaving after his contract expired in early 2023 — says his experience at the company and with Meghan and Harry in general “was positive and supportive,” adding, “we all continue to be friends. The narratives we’ve seen suggesting the contrary are untrue.” Onetime chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent tells Us she and the couple have also “remained close” and says, “The time I spent working with Prince Harry and Meghan was incredibly meaningful to me.”

While Josh Kettler’s August departure as Harry’s chief of staff sparked more negative press, he says he was “warmly welcomed” by both Harry and Meghan and the Archewell team during his stint. “They are dedicated and hardworking,” he tells Us of the pair. “It was impressive to witness.”

Ashley Hansen, global press secretary to the duke and duchess and the head of communications for Archewell, says her bosses couldn’t have been more supportive when she had to take some extended time off for a serious surgery. “When I told them, I was met with the kind of concern and care a parent would express if it were their own child,” she recalls. “I was asked what I needed, how and if they could help, and told to take as much time as I needed.” Hansen says Harry and Meghan sent flowers and care packages, “but most profoundly to me, Meghan would personally reach out to my husband daily to make sure that we both were OK and had support,” she adds. “It meant so much to him and even more to me. You don’t realize how much that kind of kindness and thought means until you need it.”

Normal Hiccups

There’s little doubt the company — which employs a small team of roughly 16 full-time employees and is comprised of the Archewell Foundation (their charitable nonprofit), a production side (which deals with audio work like podcasts and their Netflix deal) and communications (Markle’s new lifestyle brand is a separate entity) — has had some growing pains. “Archewell is not unlike a start-up; it’s relatively young,” says Hansen, adding, “Two things can be equally true: you can be a great leader and still have turnover. No boss or company is immune to that.”

Adds a current employee who asked to remain anonymous: “People leave at any company — they get new opportunities, change their careers or feel their role isn’t the right fit. They also sometimes get let go. Those decisions are part of doing business.” Hansen maintains Meghan and Harry have no hard feelings toward anyone who’s left. “They want people to grow and to have opportunity — whether that’s within or eventually outside of [the company].”

Good Vibes Only

The current anonymous staffer says colleagues have been “dumbfounded by the claims,” adding, “It’s clear where this type of commentary is coming from. It’s likely made up from someone who’s disgruntled.” Browning tells Us the narrative is “simply a predictable attempt at creating intrigue through sewing false conflict.”

The office culture is positive. “This is the first company I’ve worked [where I] liked every person,” says the source. “Harry and Meghan picked the best of the best from every field and watered the seeds for them to flourish. We have an enormous microscope on us. But good things are happening.”

Staffers outside of the production team, which has an office in Hollywood, work remotely most of the time — including Harry and Meghan, who share an office at their Montecito home. Occasionally, staffers will gather at the couple’s mansion or meet at Soho Works. “The teams find ways to work together in shared spaces,” says a former staffer, adding that everybody’s welcome to request in-person meetings with Harry or Meghan wherever and whenever. While the Sussexes get dressed up for formal events, they sometimes show up at virtual meetings in baseball hats and T-shirts.

During weekly Zoom calls, Harry will chat casually with staffers. “He’s fun. He definitely takes the work seriously, but when a meeting starts, the first five or 10 minutes are all pleasantries, like, ‘How was your weekend?’ Or “How’s the construction going at the house?’” the ex-employee says. As a group, they go to happy hours and have holiday parties. “We’re planning a karaoke night,” adds the current staffer, “because we have two people getting married on the team.”

Sweet Gestures

Other acts of kindness from the duke and duchess? “When I adopted my dog, the next day, I had a luxury brand leash and new collar on my doorstep,” says the former staffer, who adds that parents-to-be are given brand-new gifts and top-notch secondhand stuff from the couple themselves “like unused car seats and baby items they no longer need.” During the Colombia trip, the duke and duchess texted a team leader to take everyone out for drinks.

“They want to take care of us,” the current employee says. “Meghan will do things like, ‘You mentioned on the call your skin is bothering you, I put together a kit for you.’” And during team visits to the couple’s Montecito home, no one departs empty-handed. “Whenever staff goes to their house, they leave with a basket with fresh flowers, fresh fruit, fresh eggs,” the staffer says.

Behind the Scenes

Meghan’s known for giving credit where it’s due. “If you’re in a meeting and a great idea is referenced, she makes sure to give props to the person who generated the idea,” says the former employee. “[After] a big trip, every employee gets a personal email thanking them for their contribution in making it a success.”

The former employee says Meghan is the first person to wish staffers a happy birthday and is “compassionate and understanding” when it comes to illness or family commitments. As for rumors of Meghan’s penchant for tantrums, the current staffer says they have “never” heard her yell, explaining that the duchess “gives clear direction and is solution-oriented.” And those reports of firing off demanding emails at 5 a.m.? Meghan’s official email signature reads: “My working day may not be your working day. Please do not feel obliged to reply to this email outside your normal working hours.”

On the Defense

Loyal staffers take the outside criticism to heart. “We’re here for a reason,” says the current team member. “If you come for our bosses, you’re coming for us. This isn’t a criminal organization. We’re trying to do good.”

A second former staffer recalls asking for a break during a low point in their lives and says Harry and Meghan were more than happy to give them time off, no questions asked. “I needed to be totally off the grid. They couldn’t have been more supportive and even paid me during my leave. It’s so in their nature to lean in and support and take into consideration that there is a human behind this job.”

A Former COO Turned Lifelong Friend

“Part of the profound injustice of having to speak publicly on this in light of these endless and damaging narratives is that so much of the kindness, mentorship, and support that Prince Harry and Meghan share with others happens quietly behind closed doors,” says Mandana Dayani, who served as the president of Archewell for 18 months in 2021 and 2022. “I’ll never forget sitting on the floor in their kitchen while Meghan was feeding Princess Lily and cold-calling a dozen senators — their reactions were unbelievable — to ask them to advocate for paid leave.”

Dayani and Meghan traveled to Uvalde, Texas, after the tragic 2022 school shooting. “For hours, [Meghan] sat in a room with grieving families, going one by one to each person — hugging them and crying with them,” she recalls to Us, noting that Meghan has since kept in touch with the families affected by the tragedy.

While working with the Sussexes, she grew close to them personally. “Some of my favorite memories were during our weekly meetings in their Montecito home, where Meghan always served the most incredible lunches, snacks and her latest beautiful concoction.”

They all remain close. “These are kind, decent, caring people who I am very proud to call my friends.”

