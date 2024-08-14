Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Chief of Staff Exits After Three Months

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Chief of Staff, Josh Kettler, exited from the gig after three months.

Us Weekly can confirm that Kettler left his post one month ago after he was hired on a three month trial basis. His departure at the end of that trial period was mutually agreed upon.

Kettler first accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their trip to Nigeria in May. He also joined Harry, 39, when he visited London in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. (Harry cofounded the Invictus Games in 2014, where wounded, injured and sick military personnel — and veterans — compete in multiple sporting events.)

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess are prepping for their next international trip — this time in South America. Earlier this month, Colombia Vice President Francia Márquez announced that Harry and Meghan would soon be visiting the country.

“Their visit comes at a particularly significant time, as it precedes the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, to be held in Colombia this November,” she said. “The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats…During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”

Harry and Meghan also recently sat down for a joint interview with Jane Pauley for an episode of CBS Sunday Morning to discuss their new initiative called The Parents Network.

“All you want to do as parents is protect them. And so as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there,” Meghan said in the interview. “We’re just happy to be able to be a part of a change for good.”

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since they started dating in 2016. The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot the following May at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. They went on to welcome their son, Archie, in May 2019, the same month they […]

Harry, who shares daughter Princess Lilibet, 3, and son Archie, 5, with Meghan, added, “At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder, and even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of it.”

The Parents Network is now available to use in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada following a two-year pilot program. The initiative aims to provide a safe and free support network for parents whose children have been harmed by social media.

“Over the past two years, alongside our co-founders Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, our team has engaged deeply with parents and young people about the repercussions of social media on their mental, physical, and emotional well-being,” James Holt, the executive director of Archewell, said in a statement. “It became strikingly clear that there is a critical need for connection and community among those who understand the pain, fear, and isolation caused by social media’s impact on children. We believe in the transformative power of community, and that is why we have created this network — to connect those who face these challenges and offer mutual support.”