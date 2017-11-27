A duchess in training! Since Meghan Markle began dating Prince Harry in the summer of 2016, she has sought out advice from his inner circle at the royal palace.

“Meghan has had access to Harry’s most trusted aides since their relationship went public, so whether it’s advice on a business decision or handling a media issue, she’s been able to get advice whenever needed, and it’s been invaluable,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “On top of that, Meghan was given some basic training by protection staff, learning what to do in various situations, whether that’s receiving threats or if she’s worried about someone following her. As she doesn’t have round-the-clock security like Harry yet, it’s important that she has the right information and contacts on hand.”

Clarence House confirmed in a statement on Monday, November 27, that the couple are engaged after more than a year of dating. Harry, 33, proposed to the Suits actress, 36, in London earlier this month, and their wedding will take place in spring 2018. Later on Monday, they appeared for a photo call at Kensington Palace in London, where the bride-to-be showed off her diamond engagement ring.

Now that Markle is one step closer to becoming a member of the royal family, she will continue to turn to palace advisers. “As they get closer to marriage, Meghan will receive more general advice from those close to Harry, whether it’s for public speaking or what to do at a state banquet,” the source tells Us. “Everything she may be unsure about will be answered.”

Duchess Kate underwent similar training prior to her 2011 nuptials to Prince William. Markle’s training will “be very much the same process Kate went through, but right now it’s still a bit early,” the insider adds.

Though the Los Angeles native bid adieu to her acting career earlier this month, she can still work as a duchess. “She would be allowed to follow her own path and interests,” royal commentator Robert Johnson tells Us, adding that her American nationality is a nonfactor. “After she and Harry marry, she will gain dual citizenship.”

