Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, calls the Suits star, “strong, very worldly, very educated, very graceful” in a new interview announcing her forthcoming memoir: The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

While the title doesn’t exactly sound favorable to Markle, 36, with whom she shares a father, Grant told Good Morning Britain on Monday, October 23, “Well, it is true that I’m writing a book and the title is accurate, what is not true [is] this unbelievable swell that’s been created that it’s some sort of slamming ‘tell-all.’”

It isn’t clear when the sisters last spoke, but a source told E! News back on April 3, “Samantha Grant doesn’t have a relationship with Meghan Markle and she never has. As they were 17 years apart, they were never raised in the same house. Meghan was raised an only child by her loving parents.”

Grant went on to explain that the book is more about their family than her high-profile relationship with Prince Harry: “First of all, it’s only a tell-all in that I go through and recant some of the beautiful nuances of our lives, our family home. But more importantly it has to do with the inter-racial evolution of this country through the lens of my life and my family since the Civil Rights Act until present, and how that intersects with this recent event with my sister, you know, my feelings about it, my family’s feelings about it and how sad it was going through it all. But it’s more of a beautiful, warm, witty story of our lives and my life.”

With engagement rumors swirling, Grant isn’t sure she’ll receive an invite to the royal wedding. “I’m quite a distance away, but of course I would go and yeah, I don’t know, but we’ll see,” she told the outlet.

As previously reported, a Markle insider revealed to Us Weekly that the couple will make an official engagement announcement “soon.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!