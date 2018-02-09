Not seeing eye to eye. Meghan McCain and Joy Behar got into a heated shouting match during the Friday, February 9, episode of The View.

During a “Hot Topics” conversation regarding the domestic violence accusations against former White House aide Rob Porter — which led to him resigning — the two began to butt heads.

Behar, a liberal, began mocking General John Kelly, who allegedly knew about the allegations. “Kelly says that he was shocked, shocked I tell you!” she quipped, which irked McCain.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old conservative political personality began to defend the ex-wives of Porter. “We shouldn’t make levity of this. We’re talking the abuse of a woman. I mean — look at that photo! We should not be laughing.”

Behar, who seemingly felt like her statement had been misconstrued, pointed her finger at McCain and shouted, “We’re talking about Kelly! We’re talking about Kelly! We are not talking about abuse right now. Do not say something like that!”

And the dispute continued: “We are laughing and making levity at a serious —” Meghan said before Behar interrupted. “We are laughing at him being shocked,” the 75-year-old rebutted.

“It is very serious,” Meghan said. “And as a Republican, I am offended.”

“As a Democrat, I am offended by Republicans,” Joy yelled back.

Trying to garner the focus, cohost Sunny Hostin chimed in: “Look, ladies, let’s talk about the issue at hand.” As the ladies of The View, including that day’s guest, legal commentator Nancy Grace, continued to discuss the matter — which led to talk of Donald Trump — sparks flew once again.

“Well, you’re offended by Republicans, so all Republicans, probably, and everywhere … [you’re] offended by me sitting here, because I’m a Republican!” McCain shouted to Behar.

“I’m offended by a party that backs a racist!” Behar barked back. “Oh, come on. Oh, come on, Meghan! Seventy-two percent of the Republican Party thinks [Donald Trump is] a good role model.”

“I’m going on The Van Jones Show on Saturday and I was actually looking forward to talking about this in a way that is respectful and not being told that just because I’m a Republican I’m offending you,” Meghan said. “We’re not going to move the needle one way or the other just throwing out platitudes and hubris like that. I would like to have a real conversation about it.”

She continued: “I don’t know why you’re sitting here saying you’re offended by all Republicans. I’m trying to give you my perspective — ” to which Behar cut her off once again. “Because 72 percent of them are backing a racist and somebody who has abused women. That’s why. That’s why!”

When McCain turned the discussion to mention that her father, Senator John McCain, and Mitt Romney were both once accused of being racist, Behar quipped: “Your father is not in the Republican Party of today, darling! Those people are not in today’s Republican party.”

“Well, I look forward to having this conversation with Van on Saturday,” she told Behar.

“Good,” Behar snapped back.

Hostin ultimately concluded the segment by reading Porter’s statement, in which he denied the “outrageous” claims.

Watch the heated exchange above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!