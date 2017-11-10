Megyn Kelly is an open book! The Megyn Kelly Today host revealed 25 things you might not have known about her exclusively to Us Weekly. Read on to learn more about the 46-year-old journalist.

1. I always wanted to be a cowboy.

2. I look like a Victorian lady when I swim: full body coverage and a hat.

3. I have a dog named Basha, and I can’t get her to stop peeing in my apartment.

4. I wanted to study broadcast journalism at Syracuse but was rejected by the journalism school there. I majored in political science instead.

5. I am addicted to The Americans on FX. Matthew Rhys is a genius.

6. I hate gift cards, they feel like a homework assignment.

7. I once attempted to make a tuna casserole but forgot to put in the tuna.

8. My favorite moment of the day is dinner at home with my husband [novelist Douglas Brunt] and kids.

9. I’ve been trained by an ex-CIA interrogator on how to tell if someone is lying.

10. My high school best friend, Kelly, and I used to wear matching jean mini-skirts with lace on the hem.

11. My favorite part of my body is my clavicle — it’s the only thing not affected by the birth of my three kids.

12. I met my husband on a blind date.

13. I used to be an aerobics instructor when I was in college.

14. I watch scary scenes and shows — including Game of Thrones — with a hand over my eyes.

15. If I could only ever eat one food for the rest of my life it would be NYC pizza.

16. I am an excellent Ms. Pac-Man player.

17. People would be surprised to know that I do not like confrontation. I ask my husband to handle it in our personal lives.

18. When I was 7 I tried to get John Travolta’s phone number from information.

19. I am almost always late.

20. I once got on a train going to the wrong city and managed to salvage the trip and still make my interview.

21. My left eyebrow is higher than my right. It makes the wrinkles on my forehead uneven but also gives me the ability to look skeptical, which I enjoy.

22. I can recite virtually every line from the movie Overboard — seriously, in a challenge with Goldie Hawn, I won!

23. My favorite item of clothing is my soft leather Vince motorcycle jacket, which I wear with everything.

24. I am okay with professional risks but very averse to physical ones like skydiving.

25. I felt most afraid after my dad died at age 45 of a heart attack. I worried about my mom nonstop.

Megyn Kelly Today airs weekdays on NBC at 9 a.m. ET.

