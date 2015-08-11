Megyn Kelly is ready to move on. The Fox News reporter and host of The Kelly File has been making headlines ever since she moderated the GOP debate last Thursday, sparring with presidential hopeful Donald Trump, who later made some disparaging, sexist comments about the journalist.

So on Monday, Aug. 10, Kelly, 44, took a moment to address the ongoing feud with Trump, 69, during her show.

“Just got back from a weekend at the beach with my husband and my three kids. Did anything happen while I was gone? Did I miss anything?” she quipped at the beginning of the segment.

She went on to note that Trump thought her debate questions about his controversial comments toward women were “unfair” and a personal attack on him.

“I felt he was asked a tough but fair question. We agree to disagree,” Kelly continued.

She also addressed Trump’s crude comments about her in a post-debate interview, in which he said Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” (Trump later clarified that he was referring to her nose.)

“I’ve decided not to respond [to those comments],” Kelly noted. “Mr. Trump is an interesting man who has captured the attention of the electorate. That’s why he’s leading in the polls. Trump, who is the front-runner, will not apologize, and I certainly will not apologize for doing good journalism. So I’ll continue doing my job without fear or favor. And Mr. Trump, I expect, will continue with what has been a successful campaign thus far.”

In her parting words, Kelly urged her viewers to focus on the legitimately important elements of the 2016 presidential campaign.

“This is a tough business, and it’s time now to move forward,” she said. “And now, let’s get back to the news.”

