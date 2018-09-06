Mel B Is a ‘Habitual’ Drug User, Court Finds

Mel B was ordered to undergo random drug and alcohol testing after the Los Angeles County Superior Court found that she abuses substances.

“Based on the evidence presented, the court finds that there is a habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances/alcohol by the petitioner [Mel B],” Judge Mark Juhas said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that were dated Tuesday, September 4. The judge made his decision after a hearing regarding the performer’s custody battle with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte over their 7-year-old daughter, Madison.

The court ordered the America’s Got Talent judge, 43, and Belafonte, 43, to each pay 50 percent of the costs for the drug testing, which will last for a period of four months and will be conducted at Mel B’s home through a federally approved facility.

The judge also told the former couple, who were married from 2007 to 2017, that they cannot be under the influence of alcohol or any other substances while their daughter, Madison, is in their care. (Mel B is also the mother of daughters Phoenix, 19, and Angel, 11, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar and ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy, respectively.)

In addition, the former Spice Girls member and Belafonte were ordered to retain the services of a new nanny, who must be present at all times when Madison is in her mother’s care.

Mel B denied in a court filing on Friday, August 31, that she abuses drugs and alcohol. She and the movie producer reached a confidential settlement in their court case later that day.

The singer recently announced that she is continuing treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, which she said she was diagnosed with in the wake of her dad Martin’s death and her divorce from Belafonte.

Us Weekly has reached out to Mel B’s attorney for comment.

