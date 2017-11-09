Mel B and her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, have reached a partial settlement in their divorce.

The Spice Girls alum, 42, and Belafonte, also 42, appeared at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, November 9, for a hearing regarding Mel B’s civil harassment restraining order against her ex.

Attorneys for both sides revealed during the hearing that a settlement was reached between the two on Wednesday, November 8, according to an Us Weekly reporter in attendance.

A partial settlement was also reached pertaining to the custody of the exes’ 6-year-old daughter, Madison.

As previously reported, the America’s Got Talent judge filed for divorce from Belafonte in March after more than a decade of marriage. The singer claimed that her ex cheated on her with their nanny, Lorraine Gillis, and allegedly abused her. She was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex in May.

“I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte’s] threats,” she wrote at the time in her court documents obtained by Us Weekly. “I fear [he] will carry out his threats against me which will collaterally harm my the children.”

According to Mel B’s attorneys, the domestic violence restrained order she filed in May has yet to be finalized. During Thursday’s hearing, her legal team said that a settlement agreement may be completed that day, but until it is signed, the restraining order will stay in effect until Monday, November 13.

Judge Mark Juhas told attorneys from both sides that, if the domestic restraining order case moves forward, video tapes of Belafonte are eligible to be used as evidence and played in open court as the case does not involve minor children.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez.

