Melania Trump: ‘I’m the Most Bullied Person in the World’

Melania Trump said in a new interview that her personal experience with cyberbullying motivated her to launch her Be Best initiative.

“I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world,” the first lady, 48, told ABC News chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas in a sneak peek from the network’s upcoming special Being Melania — The First Lady.

Trump softened her stance when further pressed on her declaration. “[I’m] one of them,” she clarified. “If you really see what people are saying about me.”

The former model formally announced her children-focused campaign in May. In addition to cyberbullying, it also advocates against opioid abuse and focuses on the general well-being of America’s youth.

“We need to educate the children of social, emotional behavior so when they grow up, they know how to deal with those issues,” she told Llamas.

As the two-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s election approaches, Melania also shared her thoughts on his administration. She admitted that she does not trust some of the people working in the White House, and she made sure to “let him know” about it.

“It’s very difficult sometimes because I’m so busy with my office that I don’t get involved with the West Wing,” she explained. “I give him my honest advice and honest opinions, and then he does what he wants to do.”

Melania later said she believes her husband is “doing an incredible job for this nation.”

The full Being Melania — The First Lady special airs on ABC on Friday, October 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

