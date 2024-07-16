Melanie Lynskey’s fans aren’t standing for any trolling — and she’s returning the love for their unwavering support.

“I feel like I should let you all know that I have read your replies to the misogynistic lady’s unsuccessful tweet. I am honestly bursting with joy to have the support of so many very, very funny and smart and kind people,” the 47-year-old wrote on Monday, July 15, via her X account.

The Last of Us star found herself the subject of an online troll who questioned Lynskey’s credibility portraying the character of Kathleen Coghlan, a revolutionary leader in a post-apocalyptic American society, on the HBO series.

“American culture has indoctrinated us into thinking you don’t need leadership traits, character, or skills to be an actual leader,” the poster wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Sunday. “You just need to be a minority that feels like you should be in such a position and it’s granted.”

Related: Standing Strong! Melanie Lynskey’s Most Empowering Body Positivity Quotes Leading by example. Melanie Lynskey has been candid about embracing her body through the years. “It’s been a very long journey. I fought against it for a very long time — the shape that my body’s supposed to be,” the Candy star confessed during a June 2022 interview with theSkimm. “[It’s] hard to be a size 10 next […]

Notably, the poster mixed up two of Lynskey’s most popular roles — correctly showing a photo of her in The Last of Us as Coghlan, but commenting, “Example: this BS from Yellowjackets. No one would follow Melanie Lynskey as a leader.”

Fan response was swift, with many calling out the misogynistic implications of the tweet, as well as pointing out that the poster didn’t even know the difference between the two series Lynskey stars in.

“You’ve already embarrassed yourself enough, but let’s move beyond that. Can you explain how white women are minorities?” one fan replied. “Or how you just looked at a picture of a character & decided it didn’t possess leadership skills if your point *isn’t* that women just can’t be leaders.”

“You have awoken the blood hive,” tweeted another fan, while still another noted, “You don’t even know the difference between The Last of Us and Yellowjackets so take several seats. And I would follow Melanie Lynskey ANYWHERE.”

Lynskey took to X herself Monday to let fans know she’d read both the offensive callout and that she appreciated the subsequent clapback from her supporters.

Related: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that they got engaged. Less […]

“I will say honestly that my heart breaks a bit for any person who is still caught up in believing there’s an acceptable way to look in order to be loved/accepted/respected. I spent many years in that headspace and it was torture,” she wrote.

“It was a revelation when I stopped worrying about my thigh gap to realize how strong I felt,” Lynskey continued. “Being able to live as the happiest, healthiest, kindest (to myself and others) and most fully realized version of myself felt like gaining a superpower.”

Concluding with “you all are very very funny and I really love you,” Lynskey urged her fans nevertheless to “leave this lady alone” and “if you’re the praying type, say some prayers for her healing and for her heart.”

Lynskey, who is married to and shares a daughter with actor Jason Ritter, has been nominated for Emmys for both The Last of Us and Yellowjackets; twice for the latter as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2022 and 2023, and once for the former as Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2023.