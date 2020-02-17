Love at first sight? Self-help author Melissa Ambrosini and singer Nick Broadhurst revealed how they knew they had found The One within weeks of their first date.

“When we met we had known of each other for several years but never really knew each other very well,” Broadhurst told Us Weekly exclusively. “Literally just one day we just kind of saw each other, and on our first date, we were just talking about getting married and we were engaged in two weeks.”

He continued: “It’s been a really interesting ride because that was an incredible feeling, of course, but when you meet your match or soulmate, whatever you want to call it, you really are sort of strapping in for the ride of your life because there’s nowhere to hide anywhere. You’ve got an equal.”

As a result of her marriage to Broadhurst, Ambrosini translated her love lessons into her book, Open Wide. “It really was very much drawn from what we have experienced together,” she explained. “This is like no other relationship I’ve ever had before. There’s a lot of honesty, there’s a lot of transparency. We were able to go very deep very quickly and I really wanted to share that with my audience. I wanted to give them relationship tools. I wanted to give them things that they can actually do and implement into their life to take their relationships to the next level.”

Her guidance stems beyond romance too. “We’re all in relationships to each other at all times,” she noted. “No one gives us a relationship manual when we’re in school and says, ‘Here’s how to navigate your relationships.’ No one does that. That’s why I wrote this because I was like, ‘Well, no one’s taught me about self-love. No one’s taught me how to be a good friend, how to be a good stepmom, a good wife.’”

The couple are often asked for their tips to a successful relationship — given their line of work. “I think organization is so key,” Ambrosini shared. “We run multiple businesses together and like you said, we’ve got his music and my books and speaking and podcast and everything that we do. … When everything’s scheduled, when everything’s in there, you just follow it and you don’t get overwhelmed. We feel like life is too precious and too sacred to be stressed and overwhelmed, so we try and eliminate that as much as possible by staying organized.”

Open Wide is out now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi