Speaking out. Melissa Etheridge opened up about how she’s learned to cope with her son Beckett’s passing in her return to social media.

“Hello, my friends. I just wanted to update you all. I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly,” the 59-year-old singer shared via Twitter on Monday, June 8. “While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love.”

Etheridge added, “In a few days I will make an announcement about the new plans to return to my music. I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes.”

The “Come to My Window” artist’s team confirmed the death of Beckett via Twitter on May 13. His death was the result of his opioid addiction. He was 21.

“Today, I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” she said in a statement at the time. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”

The “Bring Me Some Water” singer continued, “My heart is broken. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him and in the end, we know he is out of pain now. I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Etheridge shared Beckett with ex Julie Cypher. The former couple welcomed their late son in 1998 before splitting in 2000 after 10 years.

Musician David Crosby served as the exes’ sperm donor for Beckett and their 23-year-old daughter, Bailey. However, Etheridge previously revealed that the exes once considered asking Brad Pitt instead.

“He was such a good friend of mine. And we did consider it,” she explained on Australia’s Studio 10 morning show in 2016. “And yet, I looked and I saw how badly he wanted children and I thought, ‘I don’t want to share this with someone who really, badly wants children because my children don’t need another parent — they have two.’”

The Grammy winner shares 13-year-old twins Johnnie and Miller with ex-wife Tammy Lynn Michaels. She has also been married to Linda Wallem since 2014.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).