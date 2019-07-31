



A scary situation. Melissa Joan Hart opened up about a recent health scare in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, July 30, in hopes of encouraging “all women over 35” to get their mammogram.

“Just wanted to share my little journey of emotion this afternoon!!” the Melissa & Joey alum, 43, captioned a video. “All is good but just feeling vulnerable today especially.”

With tears welled up in her eyes, Hart explained that she “had a mammogram last week” and the doctors called her “back in for another round of tests” which was “nerve wracking,” but luckily everything came back “clear.”

“I’m glad I did what I had to do and listened to the doctors,” the actress added. “So far, so good.” Hart went on to share that she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, and their oldest son, Mason, 13, are about to embark on an African mission trip, which she is excited for, yet “nervous” to leave behind their younger boys, Braydon, 11, and Tucker, 6.

Commenters flooded Hart’s post with messages of support, stories of their own and gratitude to the New York native for opening up about something so personal.

“My mum is coming to the end of successful treatment for breast cancer, it’s very important to keep checking those boobies and go for mammograms. It’s great that you’ve mentioned this,” one wrote. Another added: “Warm wishes from our side, sending positive vibes for your mission trip.”

Later that same day, Hart also raised awareness about congenital heart defects, a health problem that a member of her family has suffered from.

“One year ago today, the youngest Hart in my family underwent a very scary heart surgery just before her 1st birthday and has the amazingly beautiful scar to prove it,” the Sabrina star wrote alongside a photo that explained the condition. “She is our little Lion Hart! 🦁 What a difference a year makes!!! #RockYourScars 🎀”

