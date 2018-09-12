The comedienne has not left the building. Melissa Rivers revealed that late mother Joan Rivers still finds ways to communicate with her four years after her untimely death.

The Fashion Police alum, 50, attended the Cantor Fitzgerald Charity Day on Tuesday, September 11, where she was supporting her charity, Our House Grief Counseling Center. Speaking with Us Weekly, Melissa revealed how she’s dealt with her mother’s absence since her passing — even though she believes Joan is still around! “I miss her every day and people are like, ‘Do you hear her talking to you all the time?’ I’m like, ‘Unfortunately, yes,’” she joked. “If you have a good relationship with anyone, you will miss them every day and especially with a mom. You’re going to miss them all the time.”

The Fashion Police host was scheduled to have minor throat surgery in August 2014, but on September 4, she died at the age of 81 after the physicians handling her surgery failed to follow protocol, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Melissa filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against the doctors and Yorkville Endoscopy that following January. At the time, she told Us Weekly in a statement, “Filing this lawsuit was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make. What ultimately guided me was my unwavering belief that no family should ever have to go through what my mother, [son] Cooper and I have been through. The level of medical mismanagement, incompetency, disrespect and outrageous behavior is shocking and frankly, almost incomprehensible. Not only did my mother deserve better, every patient deserves better.” The case eventually settled in May 2016.

One of the things that helps Melissa cope? Knowing she’s not alone. “Grief is so isolating yet it’s universal,” she told Us. “It’s something everybody goes through at some point in their lives.”

But it helps that Joan is still keeping her daughter on her toes. “I can’t believe it’s already four years,” Melissa quipped. “Especially because I’m still going through storage!”

With reporting by Nikki Gostin

