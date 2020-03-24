Grace Gummer, who starred in Mr. Robot and is the daughter of Meryl Streep, filed for divorce from her husband, Tay Strathairn, after secretly marrying, Us Weekly confirms.

Gummer, 33, submitted the paperwork at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday, March 23.

It is unclear when the estranged couple tied the knot. The actress said in the court documents that they do not have any children together.

Us broke the news in October 2017 that Gummer and the musician were dating after they attended the premiere of the HBO documentary Spielberg together.

The American Horror Story alum and Strathairn met in 1993 on the set of The River Wild. Streep, now 70, starred in the thriller alongside the keyboardist’s Oscar-nominated father, David Strathairn.

An eyewitness told Us in 2017 that Gummer joked about her longtime friendship with Tay while chatting with other attendees at the Spielberg premiere. “They say we met then, but no one remembers!” she said at the time.

The Newsroom alum is one of Streep’s four children. The Oscar winner and her sculptor husband, Don Gummer, also share musician Henry Wolfe, 40, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 36, and Louisa Jacobson, 28.

Us exclusively revealed in February 2019 that Streep became a first-time grandmother when Mamie and her fiancé, Mehar Sethi, welcomed a baby boy.