First is the worst, second is the best? After 50 Cent hilariously flubbed his ceremonial first pitch duties during a 2014 New York Mets game at Citi Field, the team is finally giving him another chance.

“Hey @50cent, we heard you’re ready to redeem yourself?!” the Mets tweeted on Thursday, January 11. “Here is your invite to throw out a first pitch this season. Toss a strike this time!#50FirstPitch.”

The invite comes after the 42-year-old rapper recalled the blunder during a Newsday interview posted on January 9 where he revealed he has to “redeem” himself “at some point.”

“Maybe if I get out there and throw a really good pitch they’ll let me go a little bit,” he told the outlet. “Listen, no one told me. No one said: ‘Risk versus reward!’ I would have kept my [expletive] in the stands. This is never going away.”

He added: “I had no idea that throwing a bad pitch would be so big. It was coming across CNN! ESPN, CNN, I was like, whoa, not the way I want things out here at the moment when I’m getting ready to run this music and I’m on CNN and it looks like my arm’s broken. I’m like, ‘What the [expletive] happened to me?’”

This isn’t the first time the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ actor has laughed about the pitch, which nearly hit several cameramen. “It slipped! It slipped out of my hand,” he told Good Morning America in an interview at the time. “I’m not a professional pitcher, I make music.”

50 Cent is currently promoting his new movie, Den of Thieves, which is set to hit theaters on Friday, January 19.

