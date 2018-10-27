Still processing. Michael Bublé admitted he’s still dealing with the emotional fallout of his son Noah’s battle with liver cancer during a segment of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late, Late Show on Friday, October 26.

In between belting out hits such as “Haven’t Met You Yet,” “Everything” and “It’s a Beautiful Day,” the singer, 43, got choked up while discussing how his now-5-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease two years ago. “That was it, man. My whole life ended.”

The Grammy winner remained visibly shaken while speaking about his eldest child, saying, “It’s too hard to talk about, man … basically they said that it wasn’t great. And so we just took it day by day.”

After recalling how his entire family moved to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Bublé admitted that though Noah has been cured, the physical and mental effects of dealing with his illness have taken their toll on the “Feeling Good” crooner.

“I’m not OK,” he said. “My wife honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive … and when they got it out, and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s OK,’ I just fell.”

Lucikly, he has plenty of support in his spouse of seven years, Luisana Lopilato, with whom he also shares Elias, 2, and Vida, 3 months. “I fell, and my wife picks me up now,” Bublé shared.

He also opened up about his fluctuating weight, telling Corden, “I don’t care what I look like. I got a beautiful woman who loves me.”

Earlier in October, the singer fought back tears while appearing on Australia’s Today show. “Some days when we wished we didn’t wake up, when we did, we felt the love of those people,” he said of the kindness he and the Argentinian actress received from strangers after they announced Noah’s diagnosis in November 2016.

Bublé will release his first record in two years, love, on November 16. He gave an update on his son’s condition in February 2017, saying that Noah was doing much better. “We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” Bublé told Us in a statement at the time. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!